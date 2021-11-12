UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Diplomat Warns Against Succumbing To Panic In Light Of Border Developments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov called on the UN, its institutions and the global community in general not to succumb to panic in light of the migration border crisis.

On Wednesday, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Norway, Estonia and Albania issued a joint statement accusing Minsk of using migrants to destabilize the situation in neighboring countries and called for a strong international reaction.

"The only thing that is needed now is a request to the UN, to its structures and all the countries to calmly and thoroughly study the information coming from the border and not to succumb to panic sparked by Telegram channels and fake news," Rybakov told Sputnik.

The diplomat called for an objective consideration of developments on the border with Poland and Lithuania.

"We provide access to the UN structures, other observers and media representatives to the territory. We are actively providing assistance to refugees. Belarus certainly does not leave people in trouble, we are constantly directing assistance to those regions ... But people just do not want to leave, they do not want to go home or stay in Belarus. People want to go to Europe, the rich, democratic and hospitable Europe. But now they see the real face of this democratic and hospitable Europe," Rybakov concluded.

