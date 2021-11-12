UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Diplomat Warns Any Mistake Can Lead To Tragedy Amid Border Tensions

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 11:03 AM

Belarusian Diplomat Warns Any Mistake Can Lead to Tragedy Amid Border Tensions

The situation is tense on the Belarusian borders, as neighboring countries keep pulling military equipment there, and any mistake can lead to tragic consequences, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said in an interview with Sputni

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The situation is tense on the Belarusian borders, as neighboring countries keep pulling military equipment there, and any mistake can lead to tragic consequences, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, not only Poland and Lithuania are strengthening their military presence at the border: Ukraine also declared plans to deploy additional border guards and servicemen. The Union State of Russia and Belarus is already implementing security measures, with aerospace forces jointly patrolling borders, Rybakov assured.

"At today's meeting, the president instructed the defense minister that Belarus should adequately respond to the strengthening of the military component on the other side of the border, in Poland, Ukraine and other countries. The president stressed that we in no way want to escalate the situation. We understand that the situation is so tense that any provocation, any (manifestation of the) human factor and any mistake can lead to extremely tragic consequences," Rybakov said.

Belarus does not "engage in rattling" or try to "frighten anyone" but is committed to defend national interests, including through Union State armed forces, the diplomat warned.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Lead Belarus Poland Lithuania Turkish Lira Border

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for former Senator Iftikhar A ..

Senate offers Fateha for former Senator Iftikhar Ali Bukhari

13 minutes ago
 Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Em ..

Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti - Foreign Minis ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

10 hours ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.