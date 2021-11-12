Belarusian Diplomat Warns Any Mistake Can Lead to Tragedy Amid Border Tensions

The situation is tense on the Belarusian borders, as neighboring countries keep pulling military equipment there, and any mistake can lead to tragic consequences, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said in an interview with Sputni

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The situation is tense on the Belarusian borders, as neighboring countries keep pulling military equipment there, and any mistake can lead to tragic consequences, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, not only Poland and Lithuania are strengthening their military presence at the border: Ukraine also declared plans to deploy additional border guards and servicemen. The Union State of Russia and Belarus is already implementing security measures, with aerospace forces jointly patrolling borders, Rybakov assured.

"At today's meeting, the president instructed the defense minister that Belarus should adequately respond to the strengthening of the military component on the other side of the border, in Poland, Ukraine and other countries. The president stressed that we in no way want to escalate the situation. We understand that the situation is so tense that any provocation, any (manifestation of the) human factor and any mistake can lead to extremely tragic consequences," Rybakov said.

Belarus does not "engage in rattling" or try to "frighten anyone" but is committed to defend national interests, including through Union State armed forces, the diplomat warned.