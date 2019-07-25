UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Diplomat Wounded In Turkey In Satisfactory Condition - Ankara

Belarusian Diplomat Wounded in Turkey in Satisfactory Condition - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor on Administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, injured in the Turkish capital is in satisfactory condition and may be transferred from an intensive care unit to a general ward on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"This night, some retired [serviceman] shot the adviser of the Belarusian embassy from five to six times after which he shot himself. The diplomat was immediately hospitalized and the surgery was highly successful. He is currently in the intensive unit but his condition is satisfactory. Of course, risks are possible during any operation. But according to the data we have received from doctors, he may be transferred to a general ward tomorrow. We hope he will recover," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara after visiting the hospital where the injured diplomat was undergoing treatment late on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Ankara police told Sputnik that the authorities had launched an investigation into the incident involving the Belarusian diplomat and were seeking to find out if it was a terrorist attack.

"The investigation is underway. According to the preliminary data, this crime was carried out as a result of a quarrel. We can see no political motive in it. Our Interior Ministry will subsequently provide its comments on the issue. The most important thing now is to ensure that the diplomat's condition is fine," Cavusoglu pointed out.

The Turkish foreign minister added that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was monitoring the situation.

