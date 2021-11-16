UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Doctors Treating Migrants Hurt In Border Clashes - Health Ministry

Belarusian doctors are treating migrants hurt in clashes with Polish border guards after a mob tried to storm the fence on Tuesday, the Belarusian Health Ministry said, adding the number of those injured was rising

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian doctors are treating migrants hurt in clashes with Polish border guards after a mob tried to storm the fence on Tuesday, the Belarusian Health Ministry said, adding the number of those injured was rising.

"A second ambulance was sent minutes ago to help a team of paramedics.

The paramedics are giving urgent medical assistance to refugees and journalists hurt by tear gas and water cannons, however the number of the injured is rising," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry said that 21 migrants from Morocco, Turkey, Cuba, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Syria, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Sudan had sought medical help since border tensions escalated last Wednesday. Four people were hospitalized, including three children.

