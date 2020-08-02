Belarusian Election Watchdog Rejects Idea of Live Stream From Polling Places

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Belarus' Central Election Commission declines the idea to install cameras for live streaming from polling places in next week's vote, the watchdog said in a letter to opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"All members of the Central Election Commission, after reviewing your proposed draft resolution that provides for live streaming from polling sites and placing cameras of citizens [civil observers] at their request, expressed an opinion about the project's non-compliance with the requirements of the electoral legislation and lack of clarity over how to implement the proposal," the letter, posted on Tikhanovskaya's Telegram channel, said.

According to the document, the nation's electoral code does not envisage the use of citizens' technical means to organize elections.

"Equipping all polling places with video cameras for round-the-clock live broadcast, just like introduction of any other election procedures using information technology, requires not only legal, but also infrastructure prerequisites, as well as a preliminary assessment of its cost, effectiveness and compliance with information security requirements," the letter added.

The presidential race is set for August 9. Five people, including incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, are running for the top office.

Opposition presidential candidates urge their supporters to actively register as observers to ensure the election's transparency. The election watchdog has earlier cut the number of national observers who can simultaneously be present at polling places due to COVID-19 restrictions.