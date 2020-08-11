Belarusian Election Watchdog Says Tikhanovskaya Left Its Building After Filing Complaint

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left the territory of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday after filing a complaint, the commission told Sputnik.

Earlier, local Telegram channels reported that Tikhanovskaya was allegedly being held at the CEC, where she went on Monday afternoon to file a complaint about the election results.

"Tikhanovskaya left the territory of the commission after filing a complaint, she was joined by her lawyer, who was waiting for her. At 7 p.m. [16:00 GMT], all the employees left the CEC, including the chairman Lidia Yermoshina. No one was left there," the commission's spokesperson said.