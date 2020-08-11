UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Election Watchdog Says Tikhanovskaya Left Its Building After Filing Complaint

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Belarusian Election Watchdog Says Tikhanovskaya Left Its Building After Filing Complaint

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left the territory of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday after filing a complaint, the commission told Sputnik.

Earlier, local Telegram channels reported that Tikhanovskaya was allegedly being held at the CEC, where she went on Monday afternoon to file a complaint about the election results.

"Tikhanovskaya left the territory of the commission after filing a complaint, she was joined by her lawyer, who was waiting for her. At 7 p.m. [16:00 GMT], all the employees left the CEC, including the chairman Lidia Yermoshina. No one was left there," the commission's spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan All P

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

3 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

3 hours ago

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thad ..

36 minutes ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

37 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.