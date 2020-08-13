UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Electoral Commission: Lukashenko Got 64.49% In Minsk, Tikhanovskaya 14.92%

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:36 PM

Belarusian Electoral Commission: Lukashenko Got 64.49% in Minsk, Tikhanovskaya 14.92%

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko got 64.49 percent of the vote in Minsk in his bid for re-election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got 14.92 percent in the capital, the preliminary data of the Central Electioral commission showed Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko got 64.49 percent of the vote in Minsk in his bid for re-election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got 14.92 percent in the capital, the preliminary data of the Central Electioral commission showed Thursday.

In Mogilev region, Lukashenko received 88.06 percent of the vote, Tikhanovskaya 4.

73 percent; in Minsk region Lukashenko got 79.23 percent, Tikhanovskaya 11.81 percent; in Grodno region, Lukashenko had 78.72 percent, Tikhanovskaya 13.81 percent, in Gomel region, Lukashenko had 85.38 percent, Tikhanovskaya 5.98 percent; in Vitebsk region, Lukashenko received 83.64 percent, Tikhanovsk 9.18 percent; in Brest region, Lukashenko had 81.78 percent, Tikhanovskaya, 10.33 percent.

