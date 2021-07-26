UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Embassy In Moscow Did Not Receive Requests For Help Over Belavia Plane Landing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Belarusian Embassy in Moscow Did Not Receive Requests for Help Over Belavia Plane Landing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Belarusian embassy in Moscow has not yet received any requests for assistance after Belavia's aircraft made an emergency landing in Moscow on Monday but is ready to help, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"So far, no requests for assistance have been received, nevertheless, the diplomatic mission is ready to immediately provide it within its competence," the embassy said.

The Antalya-bound plane safely landing in Moscow after a pressure sensor was triggered.

Related Topics

Moscow

Recent Stories

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

6 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

6 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

15 minutes ago

ADU welcomes more than 50 high school students to ..

21 minutes ago

PM launches countrywide monsoon plantation drive i ..

28 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.