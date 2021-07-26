Belarusian Embassy in Moscow Did Not Receive Requests for Help Over Belavia Plane Landing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Belarusian embassy in Moscow has not yet received any requests for assistance after Belavia's aircraft made an emergency landing in Moscow on Monday but is ready to help, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"So far, no requests for assistance have been received, nevertheless, the diplomatic mission is ready to immediately provide it within its competence," the embassy said.

The Antalya-bound plane safely landing in Moscow after a pressure sensor was triggered.