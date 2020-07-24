MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Belarusian Embassy in Russia is not aware of Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender to the post of the Belarusian president, possibly departing to Moscow, a representative of the embassy told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source reported that Tsepkalo urgently left Belarus and was heading to Moscow, out of fear of being detained in his country.

"We certainly do not have such information. You know, [as for our relations with] Russia ... citizens are not obligated to register anyhow. Everyone can come," the representative of the embassy told Sputnik.

In mid-July, the Belarusian Central Election Commission refused to register Tsepkalo, ex-ambassador to the United States and former head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, as a presidential candidate. He pledged to complain to international courts and organizations.