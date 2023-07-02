Open Menu

Belarusian Embassy In The Hague Assaulted By Vandals On Sunday Night

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Vandals attacked the Belarusian embassy in The Hague overnight to Sunday, breaking glasses and painting graffiti on the walls, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Several unknown perpetrators trespassed the premises, sprayed black and red graffiti on the walls and broke several windows.

The Dutch police have since detained a suspect and launched an inquiry, the correspondent reported.

Belarusian diplomats are currently cleaning graffiti off the walls, while the embassy itself has declined to comment, the correspondent said.

