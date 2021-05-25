Belarusian Embassy Sends Protest Note to Kiev Over Decision to Halt Flights

The Belarusian embassy in Kiev sent a protest note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over a decision to halt air traffic, the embassy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Belarusian embassy in Kiev sent a protest note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over a decision to halt air traffic, the embassy said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine announced that it is halting direct flights to and from Belarus over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

"In connection with the unilateral decision by the Ukrainian side to terminate air traffic between Ukraine and Belarus, the Belarusian embassy sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. The note reads that the Belarusian side was surprised over the decision of the Ukrainian side to terminate flights between Ukraine and Belarus in connection with an aircraft accident that has nothing to do with Ukraine," the embassy said in a statement, adding that it considers Kiev's decision absurd.