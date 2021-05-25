UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Embassy Sends Protest Note To Kiev Over Decision To Halt Flights

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:23 PM

Belarusian Embassy Sends Protest Note to Kiev Over Decision to Halt Flights

The Belarusian embassy in Kiev sent a protest note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over a decision to halt air traffic, the embassy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Belarusian embassy in Kiev sent a protest note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over a decision to halt air traffic, the embassy said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine announced that it is halting direct flights to and from Belarus over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

"In connection with the unilateral decision by the Ukrainian side to terminate air traffic between Ukraine and Belarus, the Belarusian embassy sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. The note reads that the Belarusian side was surprised over the decision of the Ukrainian side to terminate flights between Ukraine and Belarus in connection with an aircraft accident that has nothing to do with Ukraine," the embassy said in a statement, adding that it considers Kiev's decision absurd.

Related Topics

Accident Protest Ukraine Traffic Minsk Kiev Belarus From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Germany opens Google antitrust probe: official

1 minute ago

IHC adjourns Nawaz Sharif's appeals till June 9 in ..

1 minute ago

Top US diplomat says rebuilding Gaza should not 'b ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Proposes WHO Speed Up Vaccine Prequalificat ..

4 minutes ago

New deputy commissioner of Sukkur takes charge

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.