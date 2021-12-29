Belarusian Embassy to UK to Send Request to Authorities on Progress Into Attack Against It

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Belarusian embassy in London plans to send an official request on the progress of an investigation into an attack on the diplomatic mission to the UK authorities, ambassador Maksim Ermolovich told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Belarusian embassy in London plans to send an official request on the progress of an investigation into an attack on the diplomatic mission to the UK authorities, ambassador Maksim Ermolovich told Sputnik.

The incident took place on December 19 and left one diplomat seriously injured. After the arrival of law enforcement agencies, the radicals attempted to escape from the scene. One attacker was detained by the London diplomatic police but later released.

"We have not sent any official inquiries about the preliminary results of the investigation to the police so far, but we are going to do this in the near future - both directly to the municipal police and a request through diplomatic channels. Of course, we are interested in how the investigation is going on, who these people are," the diplomat said.

The embassy discusses with the UK authorities a mechanism to protect diplomats after the incident, the ambassador added.