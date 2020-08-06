UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Energy Ministry Confirms Nuclear Fuel Loading To Belarusian NPP Starts Friday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:33 PM

Belarusian Energy Ministry Confirms Nuclear Fuel Loading to Belarusian NPP Starts Friday

The Belarusian Energy Ministry confirmed that the start of nuclear fuel loading into the first unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant would start on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Belarusian Energy Ministry confirmed that the start of nuclear fuel loading into the first unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant would start on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the plans told Sputnik that the ceremony would take place on Friday.

"On August 7, 2020, the nuclear fuel loading into the active zone of the NPP's first reactor will start. This is one of the stages of putting the power unit into operation," the Belarusian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 163 fuel assemblies will be loaded into the reactor in August, the ministry added.

