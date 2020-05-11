Belarusian Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk confirmed on Monday that the first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP) was expected to be launched in July

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk confirmed on Monday that the first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP) was expected to be launched in July.

According to Mikhadyuk, at the first stage of the NPP's launch, nuclear fuel will be loaded into the unit.

"According to the schedule provided by the general contractor, this will happen in July," Mikhadyuk said during an online briefing at the Belta state news agency, as quoted by the outlet.

The deputy minister added that the NPP's safety remained the authorities' top priority, noted that they acted in compliance with existing regulations.

The Belarusian NPP is under construction in the town of Astravets in the Grodno region. The plant's general contractor is Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors.