Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Release of Radionuclides at NPP

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that the reports by Lithuanian mass media on a release of radionuclides at the Belarusian nuclear power plant, located some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, are false.�

On May 25, the Lithuanian State Nuclear Power Safety Inspectorate urged the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations once again to suspend operation of Unit 1 and commissioning of Unit 2 of the Belarusian nuclear power plant due to alleged defects and incidents that had taken place at the plant. The Lithuanian body stated that the secondary reactor coolant system of Unit 1 was polluted with radionuclides.

"The reports on a release of radionuclides at the Belarusian nuclear power plant are false. The information that has been published by Lithuanian media is not true," the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry added that online monitoring of background radiation in the area surrounding the nuclear power plant is open to the general public and accessible on the plant's website.

"It is clearly visible that the radiation situation remains normal; there is no (radiation) level increase, which indicates that the Belarusian nuclear power plant functions in a safe and secure mode. The plant operates as usual; Unit 1 operates at rated power; at Unit 2, low power testing continues as part of phased programs," the statement said.

The ministry added that radiation monitoring data is analyzed at the plant as well as at monitoring stations in the radiation control area. The information on current gamma dose rates is also displayed at information panels installed in local towns and villages. The Belarusian nuclear power plant regularly exchanges radiation levels data with related government bodies and institutions, the ministry said.