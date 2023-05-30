UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports On Release Of Radionuclides At NPP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Release of Radionuclides at NPP

The Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that the reports by Lithuanian mass media on a release of radionuclides at the Belarusian nuclear power plant, located some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, are false

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that the reports by Lithuanian mass media on a release of radionuclides at the Belarusian nuclear power plant, located some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, are false.�

On May 25, the Lithuanian State Nuclear Power Safety Inspectorate urged the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations once again to suspend operation of Unit 1 and commissioning of Unit 2 of the Belarusian nuclear power plant due to alleged defects and incidents that had taken place at the plant. The Lithuanian body stated that the secondary reactor coolant system of Unit 1 was polluted with radionuclides.

"The reports on a release of radionuclides at the Belarusian nuclear power plant are false. The information that has been published by Lithuanian media is not true," the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry added that online monitoring of background radiation in the area surrounding the nuclear power plant is open to the general public and accessible on the plant's website.

"It is clearly visible that the radiation situation remains normal; there is no (radiation) level increase, which indicates that the Belarusian nuclear power plant functions in a safe and secure mode. The plant operates as usual; Unit 1 operates at rated power; at Unit 2, low power testing continues as part of phased programs," the statement said.

The ministry added that radiation monitoring data is analyzed at the plant as well as at monitoring stations in the radiation control area. The information on current gamma dose rates is also displayed at information panels installed in local towns and villages. The Belarusian nuclear power plant regularly exchanges radiation levels data with related government bodies and institutions, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Nuclear Vilnius May Media From Government

Recent Stories

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand E ..

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand East - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit to Asia to engage with startups ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, w ..

UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, with innovative forward-thinkin ..

41 minutes ago
 Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting disc ..

Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting discusses development, implementat ..

41 minutes ago
 BRI Agri Institute launched to rev up potato indus ..

BRI Agri Institute launched to rev up potato industry

4 minutes ago
 Google pays tribute to renowned Saudi writer Abdul ..

Google pays tribute to renowned Saudi writer Abdul Rahman Munif on his birthday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.