UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Energy Ministry Slams Lithuania For Trying To Discredit Belarus NPP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:33 PM

Belarusian Energy Ministry Slams Lithuania for Trying to Discredit Belarus NPP

Lithuania's note of protest related to the upcoming launch of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is just a failed attempt to discredit the project in the eyes of Europeans, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Thursday, accusing Lithuania of failing to act constructivel

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Lithuania's note of protest related to the upcoming launch of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is just a failed attempt to discredit the project in the eyes of Europeans, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Thursday, accusing Lithuania of failing to act constructively.

In the recently submitted note of protest, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry cited security concerns, since the NPP is located close to its borders. According to Lithuania, its "irresponsible and hasty" launch ignores safety requirements and might affect citizens of the European Union.

"The Lithuanian side has repeatedly taken steps to prevent the construction of the Belarusian NPP, it uses various pressure instruments, from loud statements by Lithuania's high-ranking officials and politicians about the threat that the NPP poses to Europe, to calls for boycotting the construction on international platforms.

However, they do not present a single substantiated explanation to prove the alleged unsafety of the plant. We only hear groundless statements, aimed at forming a negative attitude to the Belarusian NPP project," the Belarusian Energy Ministry's spokeswoman, Olga Kozlovich, said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that Lithuania's steps were politically motivated, since Lithuanian experts had never in fact requested access to the Belarusian NPP.

"We have not had constructive dialogue as we do not get any feedback. Lithuania has chosen the tactics of unjustified objection and accusation," Kozlovich went on to say.

The Belarusian Energy Ministry also refuted claims about hasty launch of the NPP, stressing that pre-launch operations are being carried out in strict compliance with the schedule.

Related Topics

Protest Europe Nuclear European Union Lithuania From

Recent Stories

Colombia Extends Selective Isolation Amid COVID-19 ..

57 seconds ago

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

59 seconds ago

People of Hazara stranded after strike of doctors, ..

1 minute ago

GCC chief condemns Houthi militia&#039;s continued ..

20 minutes ago

UN agency calls for stepping up forest and landsca ..

17 minutes ago

Profiteers fined in Lahore

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.