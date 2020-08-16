UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Envoy To Slovakia 1st Among Ambassadors To Support Post-Election Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:40 AM

Belarusian Envoy to Slovakia 1st Among Ambassadors to Support Post-Election Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leshchenya has become the first head of a diplomatic mission to declare support of protests across the country following the presidential election.

"I am in solidarity with those who have taken to the streets of Belarusian cities in peaceful marches so that their voices are heard ...

I sincerely hope that my country's future will be based on taking into account stances of all social strata and representatives of various political forces. The Belarusians have suffered for this right," the ambassador said in a recorded address.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,500 people have been arrested, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. One person has died in the protests so far.

More Stories From World

