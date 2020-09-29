Belarusian Extremists Trained in Poland, Georgia With US Help - Russian Intelligence

Belarusian extremists receive training in Poland, Georgia, the three Baltic region countries, and Ukraine with the help from US instructors, Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Belarusian extremists receive training in Poland, Georgia, the three Baltic region countries, and Ukraine with the help from US instructors, Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"'Fighters for renewed Belaus' receive training in Poland, Georgia, Ukraine and the Baltic countries with the participation of instructors from the CIA and Pentagon, who are affiliated with the state department, US non-governmental organizations," Naryshkin said.

According to the foreign intelligence chief, the US is using the most "undignified" methods to destabilize Belarus, actively trying to engage extremists.