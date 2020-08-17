Belarusian Fertilizer Plant Belaruskali Suspends Work - Independent Labor Union

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian potash fertilizer plant Belaruskali has suspended work, a chair of a worker union, Yury Zakharov, told Sputnik on Monday.

"No, it is not working," Zakharov said, when asked about the media reports of the plant suspending work.

The management of the plant is currently in a meeting. Sputnik has not been able to obtain a comment from them so far.

Last year, Belarus exported $2.8 billion worth of the potash fertilizers. It is one of the key export products for the country.