UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Finance Ministry Plans $20Mln Loan Deal With OPEC Fund For COVID-19 Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:37 AM

Belarusian Finance Ministry Plans $20Mln Loan Deal With OPEC Fund For COVID-19 Response

Minsk is planning to conclude a loan agreement worth an initial $20 million with the OPEC Fund for International Development to help finance the country's anti-coronavirus measures, Deputy Finance Minister Andrei Belkovets said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Minsk is planning to conclude a loan agreement worth an initial $20 million with the OPEC Fund for International Development to help finance the country's anti-coronavirus measures, Deputy Finance Minister Andrei Belkovets said on Wednesday.

"A deal with the OPEC Fund is in development. It is a new creditor we haven't worked with before. The creditor is very important for us from the point of view of future prospects of diversification of sources to borrow money from," Belkovets said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

According to the deputy finance minister, the agreement would be worth an initial $20 million, although further funds could be on their way.

"$20 million is the first tranche. The sum can be raised to $50 million," Belkovets added, as quoted by the agency.

On June 1, the Belarusian Health Ministry announced the signing of a loan worth 90 million euros ($106 million) with the World Bank that would see the country receive medical equipment and supplies to treat the coronavirus disease.

The funds were also earmarked for strengthening public health care facilities and training staff.

As of Wednesday, Belarus has confirmed more than 68,000 positive tests for COVID-19 and the country's death toll stands at 577. A further 126 new cases of the disease were registered over the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Minsk Belarus Money June From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

26 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.