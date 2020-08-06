Belarusian Finance Ministry Plans $20Mln Loan Deal With OPEC Fund For COVID-19 Response

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Minsk is planning to conclude a loan agreement worth an initial $20 million with the OPEC Fund for International Development to help finance the country's anti-coronavirus measures, Deputy Finance Minister Andrei Belkovets said on Wednesday.

"A deal with the OPEC Fund is in development. It is a new creditor we haven't worked with before. The creditor is very important for us from the point of view of future prospects of diversification of sources to borrow money from," Belkovets said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

According to the deputy finance minister, the agreement would be worth an initial $20 million, although further funds could be on their way.

"$20 million is the first tranche. The sum can be raised to $50 million," Belkovets added, as quoted by the agency.

On June 1, the Belarusian Health Ministry announced the signing of a loan worth 90 million euros ($106 million) with the World Bank that would see the country receive medical equipment and supplies to treat the coronavirus disease.

The funds were also earmarked for strengthening public health care facilities and training staff.

As of Wednesday, Belarus has confirmed more than 68,000 positive tests for COVID-19 and the country's death toll stands at 577. A further 126 new cases of the disease were registered over the preceding 24 hours.