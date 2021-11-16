UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Forces Do Not Intervene In Clashes Between Polish Guards, Migrants On Border

Belarusian Forces Do Not Intervene in Clashes Between Polish Guards, Migrants on Border

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Polish border, November 16 (Sputnik) - Belarusian border guards do not interfere in the confrontation between migrants and Polish security forces at the border, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.

The migrants made an attempt to break down the fence on the border with Poland, but the Polish security forces used tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades to stop them, the correspondent said.

A large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, headed for the Belarusian-Polish border on November 8. About 2,000 migrants, including a significant number of women and children, have set up camp near the Polish border in the vicinity of the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. The Polish guard have been blocking all attempts to illegally cross the border. The situation in the camp has been described as catastrophic by a UN delegation.

