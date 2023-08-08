Belarusian Forces Holding Drills Near Polish, Lithuanian Borders in Combat-Like Conditions

The Belarusian armed forces are running an exercise near the Polish and Lithuanian borders in a tough environment which is as close as possible to real-life combat, Belarus' defense ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Belarusian armed forces are running an exercise near the Polish and Lithuanian borders in a tough environment which is as close as possible to real-life combat, Belarus' defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"A live-fire phase (of the drills) took place at the Gozhsky training ground, which practiced a tactical scenario with ambush operations.

The commanders created tough conditions that were as close as possible to those in real combat," the ministry said in a statement.

Troops of the Western Operational Command kicked off a command and staff exercise with the 6th separate guards mechanized brigade on Monday. The ministry said the Belarusian military drew on the experience of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in preparation for the exercise.