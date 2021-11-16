Belarusian Forces Supplied Sound Grenades to Migrants - Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian security forces have supplied migrants at the Belarus-Poland border with sound grenades, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian security forces have supplied migrants at the Belarus-Poland border with sound grenades, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The migrants were equipped with stun grenades by the Belarusian services and they threw at Polish soldiers and officers," the ministry tweeted.