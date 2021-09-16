UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Foreign Minister Accuses West Of Trampling International Law

Belarusian Foreign Minister Accuses West of Trampling International Law

Some Western countries are trampling on and flouting international law, or simply inventing new rules, but Minsk strongly opposes this, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Some Western countries are trampling on and flouting international law, or simply inventing new rules, but Minsk strongly opposes this, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"Today, a number of countries, frankly speaking, trample international law, defying it and inventing some new formulas, which they call rules. It is no longer international law that should ensure the peaceful development of the planet, but some 'rules' that are invented by some of our Western partners. We are dead set against this," Makei said following a joint meeting of executive bodies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

At a meeting on behalf of the CSTO, a statement was adopted urging all member states to adhere to the spirit and letter of the UN Charter and other documents in the field of international law.

In this regard, all documents adopted at the meeting will be circulated among international organizations, including the United Nations, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry added.

He also said that Belarus had informed CSTO colleagues about the republic's relations with Western partners problems that "Western partners are artificially creating for Minsk."

"On the whole, our approaches find absolute support from all CSTO allies," Makei said.

The 2020 presidential election in Belarus was followed by massive civil unrest, and Minsk's relations with the West deteriorated swiftly. The European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and a number of other countries gradually imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as businesses, accusing Minsk of election fraud and human rights violations. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the protests were coordinated from abroad.

