Belarusian Foreign Minister Calls For Abandoning Medium-, Short-Range Missiles

Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei called on countries to sign a declaration outlining their commitment not to deploy or produce medium- and short-range missiles.

Makei recalled that in August, Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty collapsed, which prompted an emergence of a threat that such missiles could be deployed in various regions, including Europe. Belarus calls for actions to preserve the treaty's achievement in Europe, according to the top diplomat.

"The head of the Belarusian state [Alexander Lukashenko] has announced the initiative to draft a declaration by responsible countries about the non-deployment of medium- and short-range missiles in Europe.

Our country proposes that work on the draft of this declaration be immediately begun. We call on states on both sides of the Atlantic, which care about the fate of the humankind, to support us in this endeavor," Makei told the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

The United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe could provide suitable platforms for this work, Makei added.

"The key element of this document, we believe, is a clear and solid commitment of the countries on the non-deployment of medium- and short-range missiles on their territory and refusal to produce them," Makei pointed out.

