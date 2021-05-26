Belarusian Foreign Minister Calls on West to Avoid Further Escalation, Hold Talks

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei expressed the belief on Wednesday that an escalation of tensions between Minsk and the West should be avoided, and called for holding negotiations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei expressed the belief on Wednesday that an escalation of tensions between Minsk and the West should be avoided, and called for holding negotiations.

"The problems should be solved at the negotiations table, this is our principled position," Makei said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The foreign minister stressed that further escalation would not "result in anything nice" and called on Western partners to review their policy.

Makei also slammed the Western countries for making attempts to strip Belarus of its sovereignty "under plausible human rights-related pretexts" and warned that this would not be left without a response.