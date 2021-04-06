Belarusian Foreign Minister Confirms Minsk Will Close Embassies in Some Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Belarus will close its embassies in some foreign countries, where the diplomatic missions' work does not bring sufficient economic returns, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei confirmed on Friday, noting that Minsk will consider expanding its diplomatic presence in some other regions.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief that it makes no sense to preserve Belarusian embassies in some of the foreign countries, as well as maintaining diplomatic staff numbers at the current level.

"We will close our embassies in at least several counties across the world, in places where we note that their effort does not bring sufficient external economic returns for a long period of time," Makei said after talks with Lukashenko, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

"At the same time, we will focus on expanding our presence in the regions that we see as promising ones, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said this," Makei added.