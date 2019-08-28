Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei declined on Wednesday to say whether US National Security Adviser John Bolton was coming to the country this week

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei declined on Wednesday to say whether US National Security Adviser John Bolton was coming to the country this week.

Foreign Policy, a US news publication, reported on Tuesday that Bolton would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the Eastern European nation since the turn of the century.

"No comments yet," Makei told reporters in Minsk after they questioned him about the alleged visit.

Ties between the United States and Belarus hit rock bottom in 2006 after several Belarusian officials and entities were slapped with sanctions over alleged human rights violations and attempts to undermine democratic institutions. Their relationship began improving after Belarus took on an active role in solving the 2014 Ukraine crisis.