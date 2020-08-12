UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Foreign Minister Discusses Foreign Meddling Attempts With Latvian Counterpart

Belarusian Foreign Minister Discusses Foreign Meddling Attempts With Latvian Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belrausian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, on the situation in Belarus after the presidential election, and briefed the latter on attempts of foreign meddling, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"Makei's colleague was informed in detail about the situation in Belarus after the presidential election and about attempts of external interference in the internal political situation in the country. Rinkevics, in his turn, outlined the Latvian side's vision of the ongoing processes. The Foreign Ministers also discussed the prospects for the development of Belarus - EU relations and stated the importance of preserving the channels of communication and further dialogue between Minsk and Brussels at various levels," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

