- Home
- World
- News
- Belarusian Foreign Minister, Head of US Diplomatic Mission Discuss Election- Press Service
Belarusian Foreign Minister, Head Of US Diplomatic Mission Discuss Election- Press Service
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:48 PM
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei met with US Charge d'Affaires Jeffrey Giauque on Friday to discuss the situation in the country ahead of the presidential election, the press service of the ministry said
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei met with US Charge d'Affaires Jeffrey Giauque on Friday to discuss the situation in the country ahead of the presidential election, the press service of the ministry said.
"The minister told his invitee about the current situation in Belarus ahead of the presidential election," the press service said.