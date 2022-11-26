UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei Dies - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei passed away at the age of 64, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei passed away at the age of 64, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Saturday.

The media did not provide any details on the cause of death of the minister, who held his post since 2012.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was expected to hold a meeting with Makei on Monday.

