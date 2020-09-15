Minsk is still ready for a dialogue with the European Union and all interested international partners, and believes that Brussels has the same approach, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik, commenting on the speech of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Minsk is still ready for a dialogue with the European Union and all interested international partners, and believes that Brussels has the same approach, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik, commenting on the speech of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Earlier in the day, Borrell, said that the European Union does not consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimate president of Belarus, continuing to believe that the August election had been rigged. The EU is reviewing relations with Belarus, studying sectors in which relations may be frozen, he said.

Borrell also stressed that sanctions on Belarus should be adopted as soon as possible, before the Council meeting on September 24-25.

"I declare once again that the Belarusian side is always ready for an open and mutually respectful dialogue with all interested international partners, including the European Union. I must admit that, following the results of my previous personal and phone contacts with Mr. Borrell, I got the impression that the EU has the same approach," Makei said.

"I would not like to be completely disappointed in this," the minister stressed.