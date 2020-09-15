Belarusian Foreign Minister: Presidential Election Not Perfect, But People Chose Winner

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The presidential election in Belarus was not ideal "in accordance with some high standards," but the majority of people chose their winner," the republic's foreign minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We had elections, albeit not ideal in accordance with some high standards, but the majority of people have determined their winner, it is difficult to question today. I would like to understand on what basis the EU representatives put themselves on a par with the Belarusian people and consider themselves entitled to single-handedly make verdicts on the acceptability of the election results for Belarusians.

For me, these values are definitely not equivalent. And, in principle, what will the world come to if every external player starts directly challenging the results of the election process in other countries?" Makei said.

According to the minister, this is how they understand democracy in Minsk ” to accept the opinion of the majority, and not to use all the available means and technologies to "remake them for themselves."