Belarusian Foreign Minister, Russian Ambassador Discuss Moscow-Minsk Relations - Ministry

Tue 31st December 2019

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed on Tuesday pressing issues in Moscow-Minsk relations with Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed on Tuesday pressing issues in Moscow-Minsk relations with Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev.

Moscow and Minsk are currently negotiating the issue of energy supply from Russia to Belarus. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Belorussian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, agreeing to task their governments with solving the issue. If the issue left unresolved until January 1, the sides will adopt an intermediate compromise until the final decision is made by the leaders of both countries.

"On December 31, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev. The sides discussed current issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation, the results of the collaboration in 2019, as well as the schedule of the upcoming contacts for the next year," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the presidents had another phone conversation, once again discussing energy supplies, oil in particular.

