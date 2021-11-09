Belarusian Foreign Minister Says Cannot Understand US Silence About Current Refugee Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday that he was unable to comprehend the United States' silence regarding the refugee crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border.

Belarus' state border committee announced on Monday that a large group of refugees from middle Eastern and African countries were approaching the country's border with Poland. Most of the refugees are said to be Kurds. As of Tuesday, over 2,000 refugees and migrants have set up camp at the border. The migrants have tried to pass through the border barriers as the Polish authorities refuse to let them in.

"Fine, Poland is an EU country. But the silence of the US, which calmly watches the Poles tormenting one of their chief allies the Kurds, is completely incomprehensible," Makei said, as quoted by the ministry.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.