Belarusian Foreign Minister Sees EU Sanctions as Counterproductive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday that the European Union's planned sanctions on Minsk would be counterproductive and warned the block of possible consequences, at the same time expressing the belief that friendly relations were still possible

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday that the European Union's planned sanctions on Minsk would be counterproductive and warned the block of possible consequences, at the same time expressing the belief that friendly relations were still possible.

"These are not the first sanctions in our history. This will not be the end of our history. We will overcome these sanctions, just like we used to cope with the ones imposed previously. You are aware of the results. We will certainly just lose time, lose pace that our countries and societies need in this modern quick world," Makei said in a statement, released on the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's website.

Minsk sees the EU's pressure as unfriendly steps against its sovereignty and will not leave this without a response, the foreign minister warned.

"I still believe in the possibility and prospects of kind neighborly, civilized relations between our countries, as it serves the interests of Belarus, Europe and entire Eurasia. I ask you to think about it unemotionally," Makei added.