Belarusian Foreign Minister Starts Visit To India - Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Minister Vladimir Makei has arrived in India for a three-day working visit.

"Belarus FM Makei pays a working visit to India. Programme of the visit envisages meetings with Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, participation in the Intergovernmental Commission," the foreign ministry tweeted.

Makei will attend the bilateral commission on economic, trade, industrial, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation and a business forum, as well as meet with several other Indian ministers. The visit will last through Friday.

In August, the Indian ambassador to Belarus, Alok Ranjan Jha, stated that Western sanctions against Minsk had complicated supply of Belarusian potassium fertilizer to India and its payment. The ambassador said both countries were seeking to overcome difficulties that impede the full unlocking of bilateral trade and economic relations.

India holds the 2022 chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. At the SCO summit in September, Belarus signed a document initiating the process of its admission. On September 26, Makei expressed hopes that Belarus would become a SCO member by the end of 2023.

