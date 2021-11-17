Belarusian Foreign Minister Tells Borrell That Minsk Aims to Resolve Migration Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei held a phone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, declaring Minsk's commitment to a joint search for ways to resolve the migration crisis, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Foreign Minister reiterated Belarus' focus on the joint search for solutions to existing problems, including the early resolution of the migration crisis. V.Makei emphasized Belarus' principle position on rejection of sanctions as a policy tool towards a sovereign and independent state, which have negative consequences for both the bilateral relations and the regional stability and security in general," the statement says.