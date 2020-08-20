UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Foreign Minister Thanks US For Support Of Belarus' Sovereignty - Press Service

Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Thanks US for Support of Belarus' Sovereignty - Press Service

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed the situation in the country with United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and thanked Washington for support of Belarus' sovereignty, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed the situation in the country with United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and thanked Washington for support of Belarus' sovereignty, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The sides discussed the situation in Belarus after the election and exchanged opinions on prospects of cooperation. The minister thanked the US for unwavering support of sovereignty and independence of Belarus," the press service said.

