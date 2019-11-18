UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Foreign Minister To Visit Russia In Run-Up To 20th Anniversary Of Union State

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

Belarusian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Run-Up to 20th Anniversary of Union State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei is set to pay a working visit to Moscow on Monday for important talks with the top Russian diplomat as the two countries plan to adopt a program of integration by the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state in December.

Makei, in particular, will co-chair the annual session of the joint panel of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Apart from bilateral issues, the two ministers will discuss a broad range of matters related to foreign policy cooperation, including NATO's activities in Eastern Europe. They will also coordinate their stands on relations with the alliance and arms control, according to the Russian ministry.

In addition, the diplomats will look into bilateral cooperation within the United Nations, including on countering unilateral steps taken in circumvention of the UN Security Council's special role.

