Belarusian foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Jan. 7-8

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Belarus’ top diplomat will visit Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit on Jan. 7-8, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

"The key element on the agenda will be full-format talks between (Foreign Minister) Sergei Aleinik and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," said the statement.

The visit will include a number of meetings of the Belarusian delegation with Saudi ministries and agencies, as well as with representatives of business circles of the country, the statement added.

It also said that the two sides will discuss topical issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, focusing particularly on trade and economic interaction, strengthening political ties and the further development of the legal framework.

“The topics of food security, situation in the region and the world in general will also be discussed,” the statement concluded.