Belarusian Foreign Ministry Confirms Bolton to Hold Talks With Lukashenko on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

US National Security Adviser John Bolton will pay a visit to Belarus on August 29, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Anatoly Glaz, said on Thursday, confirming that Bolton would hold a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton will pay a visit to Belarus on August 29, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Anatoly Glaz, said on Thursday, confirming that Bolton would hold a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko.

The US Embassy in Minsk said earlier in the day that Bolton would pay a visit to Minsk on August 29 to discuss regional security.

The embassy also said that Bolton planned to hold talks with Lukashenko and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey.

"Today, on August 29, 2019, US National Security Adviser John Bolton will pay a visit to the Republic of Belarus. A top-level meeting is being planned, as well as talks with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey," Glaz told reporters, specifying that talks would focus on bilateral relations and regional security.