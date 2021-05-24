UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Points To Attempts To Politicize Ryanair Incident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Points to Attempts to Politicize Ryanair Incident

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Monday that the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in Minsk is being politicized, and slammed Western nations for making belligerent statements hastily

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Monday that the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in Minsk is being politicized, and slammed Western nations for making belligerent statements hastily.

"It is striking how hastily some countries and European structures are making overtly belligerent statements. It is clear that the situation is being aggravated. It is deliberately politicized, we hear groundless accusations," Glaz said.

According to the foreign ministry's spokesman, the West shows no desire to sort the situation out in an objective manner, but immediately starts talking about sanctions.

"Of course, it is understandable and sad that the passengers of this flight experienced certain inconveniences. However, aviation security rules are a top priority, everywhere and for everyone," Glaz said.

In this regard, the actions of the aircraft crew, who are responsible for the lives of their passengers, seem to be fully justified.

"It is necessary to consider the incident from this point of view, from the point of view of safety, which was fully ensured by joint efforts," Glaz concluded.

Related Topics

Minsk From Top Sad

Recent Stories

CM visits DC Office as ordinary citizen, suspends ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt approves Rs 80 mln for Multan's museum ..

1 minute ago

Turkey step of int'l automobile peace rally starts ..

1 minute ago

Ryanair Chief Believes KGB Staffers Were on Board ..

1 minute ago

Govt releases Rs707.783mln funds for aviation sect ..

7 minutes ago

Iran reports 11,250 new COVID-19 cases, 2,815,882 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.