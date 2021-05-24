Belarusian Foreign Ministry Points to Attempts to Politicize Ryanair Incident

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Monday that the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in Minsk is being politicized, and slammed Western nations for making belligerent statements hastily

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Monday that the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in Minsk is being politicized, and slammed Western nations for making belligerent statements hastily.

"It is striking how hastily some countries and European structures are making overtly belligerent statements. It is clear that the situation is being aggravated. It is deliberately politicized, we hear groundless accusations," Glaz said.

According to the foreign ministry's spokesman, the West shows no desire to sort the situation out in an objective manner, but immediately starts talking about sanctions.

"Of course, it is understandable and sad that the passengers of this flight experienced certain inconveniences. However, aviation security rules are a top priority, everywhere and for everyone," Glaz said.

In this regard, the actions of the aircraft crew, who are responsible for the lives of their passengers, seem to be fully justified.

"It is necessary to consider the incident from this point of view, from the point of view of safety, which was fully ensured by joint efforts," Glaz concluded.