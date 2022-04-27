Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Dialogue Being Conducted With Poland on Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said the republic has contacts with Poland on security issues.

"We have a certain level of dialogue with Poland as well, we are conducting it as long as acute problems can be discussed and removed. And we will keep insisting on dialogue, use dialogue as our main tool.

We are for dialogue. And it will be so," Glaz said in an interview with the Belarus 1 tv channel.

He noted that in Poland, not far from the border with Belarus, there is a 20,000-30,000 strong group of troops, which official Minsk needs to take into account.

Glaz said the situation in the region is difficult, but the Belarusian Defense Ministry is analyzing the developments.