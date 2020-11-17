Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Expanding Sanctions Against EU, Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Belarus will expand its sanctions list for the European Union and Canada on Tuesday, to mirror similar restrictions by these countries, the country's foreign ministry said.

"In response to the executive decision of the EU Council 2020/1648 dated November 6, 2020, Belarus is expanding its sanctions lists on each EU state and Canada as a symmetrical action," the ministry said in a statement.