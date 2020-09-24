UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Kiev Not Even Hiding Lack Of Foreign Policy Independence

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry expressed the belief on Thursday that Kiev's stand on the situation in Belarus was a proof that the country was not even trying to hide its lack of autonomy in terms of foreign policy decisions.

Ukraine refuses to recognize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a legitimate leader.

"The behavior of our Ukrainian neighbors is especially surprising. They are not even trying to keep under wraps their lack of independence in making foreign policy decisions, they do not stop the flow of statements with their allegedly 'advanced' assessments of our domestic political situation.

There is an impression that 'learn to teach' is so far the key result of Ukraine's cooperation with Europe," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Belarus will continue "supporting the brotherly Ukrainian people", even despite the impression that the Ukrainian foreign minister "does not think it is important for his country," the ministry went on to say.

