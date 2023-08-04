Open Menu

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Compelling Evidence Of Border Violation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Compelling Evidence of Border Violation

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that it received Poland's note with its evidence of alleged violations of the state border by Belarusian helicopters, but the document does not contain any compelling evidence

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that it received Poland's note with its evidence of alleged violations of the state border by Belarusian helicopters, but the document does not contain any compelling evidence.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said that two Belarusian helicopters intruded into the country's air space. On Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Minsk provided Warsaw with objective control data on the absence of any grounds for the accusations of border violations by Belarusian helicopters.

"We confirm that we received a note from the Polish Embassy in Belarus regarding the alleged violation of the airspace of this country by two Belarusian helicopters on August 1, 2023. We note that the transmitted note does not contain 'compelling' evidence. The Polish side did not provide objective control data," the statement said.

Minsk calls on Warsaw to resume dialogue of the defense ministries to resolve such issues like the one with with helicopters, the ministry added.

