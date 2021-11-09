Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Pulls Large-Caliber Combat Weapons to Border

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Poland was pulling military equipment with large-caliber combat weapons to the Belarusian border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Poland was pulling military equipment with large-caliber combat weapons to the Belarusian border.

"On the border line there are more than 2,000 disadvantaged people (refugees, mostly Kurds), including women and children.

All of them are objectively from disadvantaged countries, where Western countries intervened, and speak directly they they do not consider the territory of Belarus as their place of stay, want to apply for protection in the EU. Instead, they are gassed, shot over their heads and military equipment with large-caliber combat weapons are being pulled to the border," Makei said.