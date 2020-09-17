UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Slams European Parliament's Resolution As Aggressive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Slams European Parliament's Resolution as Aggressive

Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed the European Parliament's resolution on the country's recent presidential election as aggressive and ignorant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed the European Parliament's resolution on the country's recent presidential election as aggressive and ignorant.

In the resolution, the European Parliament refused to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus and called for personal sanctions.

"The document is aggressive and has no constructive or balanced statement," the ministry said, adding that the European lawmakers could do with "at least some knowledge of international laws and respect for the other countries' sovereignty."

Related Topics

Election Resolution Parliament Belarus

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases Rs800 to Rs114,200 per tola 1 ..

4 seconds ago

Health minister orders intensifying surveillance f ..

6 seconds ago

US General Calls for Russia's Hypersonic Weapons t ..

7 seconds ago

Six dies in road traffic, suicide incidents

9 seconds ago

SEPA raids markets to check trade of contraband pl ..

11 seconds ago

Tribal elders assure support in maintaining peace

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.