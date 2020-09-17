(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed the European Parliament's resolution on the country's recent presidential election as aggressive and ignorant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed the European Parliament's resolution on the country's recent presidential election as aggressive and ignorant.

In the resolution, the European Parliament refused to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus and called for personal sanctions.

"The document is aggressive and has no constructive or balanced statement," the ministry said, adding that the European lawmakers could do with "at least some knowledge of international laws and respect for the other countries' sovereignty."