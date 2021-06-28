Belarusian Foreign Ministry Summons EU Ambassador Over Sanctions

Head of EU Delegation to Belarus Dirk Schuebel was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Monday over the European Union's sanctions against Minsk, the ministry said

"In connection with the unprecedented restrictive measures introduced by the European Union against Belarus, the head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Belarus Dirk Schuebel was summoned to the foreign ministry today," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Schuebel was informed about Minsk's stance on "the absolute unacceptability of the use of sanctions as an instrument of pressure on a sovereign and independent state.

"

"The Permanent Representative of Belarus to the EU is being recalled to Minsk for consultations. The Head of the EU Delegation to Belarus was also proposed to leave for Brussels for consultations in order to convey to his leadership the position of the Belarusian side on the unacceptability of pressure and sanctions," the ministry said.